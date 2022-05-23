Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari looks bewitching in black sheer dress as she makes heads turn at red carpet; PIC

The Cannes Film Festival is underway. And, several renowned celebrities from across the globe have already made heads turn with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the event. Speaking of which, the stunning actress Aditi Rao Hydari also made her dream debut at the prestigious event this year and has already served some breathtaking looks. To continue the trajectory, the actress dropped another majestic look at the red carpet.

Aditi Rao Hydari's red carpet look

For this look, Aditi wore a laced black gown by the renowned designer Sabyasachi, along with the signature belt. She had her hair styled in a bun and wore a pink scarf over it. For makeup and accessories, she opted for some blushed cheeks, a micro bindi, statement choker, and hoop earrings. Nonetheless to say, the actress looked every inch beautiful.

See Aditi Rao's photo here:

Aditi on attending the prestigious film festival

Before heading to Cannes 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari shared her excitement over making her debut. The actress earlier told IANS, "I am nervous because I am not nervous yet... But I am very, very excited and I hope that I can keep that excitement and enjoy the whole process. I hope this time which is so magical and exciting. I was supposed to go the year that the lockdown happened. So, now I am going and this is my first time."

Aditi's professional career

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari last appeared on the big screens in Brinda Master's Hey Sinamika co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Now, she will star in the web series, Jubilee. The show talks about the early days and the very inception of Hindi cinema. It will narrate the good old days before the industry received the title of Bollywood.

Jubilee stars an ensemble cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sidhant Gupta. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his critically acclaimed movies like Udaan and Trapped, will be helming it. The first look of the show is already out and looks promising.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari on Cannes Film Festival 2022: It's a place where you surround yourself with best of cinema