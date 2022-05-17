Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya get a grand welcome as they reach French Riviera; PICS

Aishwarya Rai reached the French Riviera for Cannes 2022 a few moments back. She was accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai has reached the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival. The actress received a warm welcome with a beautiful bouquet of flowers on her arrival at Cannes 2022. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have accompanied her to the prestigious film festival. 

