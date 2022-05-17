Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya get a grand welcome as they reach French Riviera; PICS
Aishwarya Rai reached the French Riviera for Cannes 2022 a few moments back. She was accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai has reached the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival. The actress received a warm welcome with a beautiful bouquet of flowers on her arrival at Cannes 2022. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have accompanied her to the prestigious film festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival:
Credits: Getty Images
