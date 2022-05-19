Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on absence from films: Keeping my kid, family of elders safe was priority

On Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first red carpet appearance this year at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, after being a part of the festival for over 20 years. She recently checked into the French Riviera along with her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In a recent interview with the Film Companion, the Devdas actress opened up about her absence from the film industry. To note, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 comedy-drama film, Fanney Khan which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The actress said that the last two years due to Coronavirus were challenging and she was focusing on reality. She said that prioritizing her life and being safe was important. Further, Aishwarya added that she has a kid and a family of a lot of elders and keeping them safe was a priority.

Aishwarya also revealed that she has always been someone who keeps it real and that is her sense of prioritising. "I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception," said the actress.

Further, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said that she is blessed that she can naturally focus on reality and not be focused on what the world is going to think or what the industry will think. "That's not been me that's not been me in good times and it's certainly not gonna be me in times like when the world's experiencing COVID-19." Aishwarya also called herself ‘the proverbial tortoise’ from the start of her career. The actress said that she is someone who focuses on work and trudges along at a pace that is right, real, and committed.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period-drama film, Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

