Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan step out for dinner date after red carpet walk; PIC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made her first red carpet appearance at this year's 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious film festival began on May 17 and this year, India has been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema. On Tuesday, Aishwarya was snapped arriving in Cannes with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Yesterday, on Cannes Day 3, the actress stole the limelight after she walked the red carpet in a pastel pink shimmery gown.

After her glamorous red carpet walk, the actress and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan stepped out for a dinner date at a Lebanese restaurant named Beryte at the French Riviera in France. The picture was shared by the restaurant's official social media handle, in which the husband-wife duo was seen twinning in colourful and printed outfits. Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan's photo:

On Day 2, Aishwarya graced the red carpet for Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in a bold and extravagant long black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves on Wednesday night. To note, Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan. They were at the prestigious film festival for the screening of their film Devdas.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Helly Shah, and Tamannaah Bhatia were also seen gracing the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and composer AR Rahman are also present at the prestigious festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film, Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Touted to be a historical drama, it will also star Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. It will be released on September 30, this year.

