Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde & more click SELFIES with Mame Khan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Mame Khan and others are part of the Indian contingent at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
In the first photo shared by Mame Khan, one can see him posing with Deepika. While the reputed folk artist is seen donning beautiful ethnic wear, Deepika is seen in a stylish black pantsuit with a statement silver neckpiece. This was her first look on the second day at Cannes. In the next picture, Khan is seen posing with power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan inside a flight. This picture is from yesterday when the Bachchans reached the French Riviera. Pooja Hegde and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also clicked photos with the singer. Sharing these photos with actors, he captioned the post, “Selfie time! No caption or introduction needed! (wink emoji)”.
In another post, Mame Khan was seen clicking pictures with other members of the Indian delegation including musical maestro I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, AR Rahman, Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and Kamal Haasan. Sharing this post, Mame Khan captioned the post with a quote from news daily. It read, “About last night... "A historic moment for Indian Folk arts, Shri Mame Khan became the first ever folk artist to open a Red Carpet...at Cannes" ~ The Statesman.”
The 75th Cannes Film Festival started yesterday, on the 17th of May. This year, India is chosen as the first ‘country of honour’, and Indian cinema will be celebrated at the Marche Du Cinema. On the inaugural day, a delegation of Indian artists will be walking the red carpet and will be led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. This year, the largest red carpet contingent will walk the red carpet, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannah Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi, and Mame Khan.
