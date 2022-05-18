Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde & more click SELFIES with Mame Khan

Cannes 2022 is going on in full swing. On the second day of the prestigious film festival, folk artist Mame Khan took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of selfies with the celebrity members of the Indian contingent including Deepika Padukone , and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, and others.

In the first photo shared by Mame Khan, one can see him posing with Deepika. While the reputed folk artist is seen donning beautiful ethnic wear, Deepika is seen in a stylish black pantsuit with a statement silver neckpiece. This was her first look on the second day at Cannes. In the next picture, Khan is seen posing with power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan inside a flight. This picture is from yesterday when the Bachchans reached the French Riviera. Pooja Hegde and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also clicked photos with the singer. Sharing these photos with actors, he captioned the post, “Selfie time! No caption or introduction needed! (wink emoji)”.

In another post, Mame Khan was seen clicking pictures with other members of the Indian delegation including musical maestro I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, AR Rahman, Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and Kamal Haasan. Sharing this post, Mame Khan captioned the post with a quote from news daily. It read, “About last night... "A historic moment for Indian Folk arts, Shri Mame Khan became the first ever folk artist to open a Red Carpet...at Cannes" ~ The Statesman.”