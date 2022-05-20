Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons blazer & distressed denim for a day out with Abhishek & Aaradhya

Cannes 2022 has been a visual treat so far. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a part of the Indian contingent at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she has been winning people’s hearts with her jaw-dropping looks. The diva has been accompanied by hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to the prestigious event. Today, the family of three was seen taking some time out to themselves to explore the beautiful French Riviera. They dressed up in their casual best for the occasion.

Aishwarya took a break from the glamourous red carpet looks and got into super chic casual attire as she stepped out for another day at the French Riviera. The Taal actress was seen in a pink blazer which she styled with a pair of baggy distressed denim. She wore her straight hair down with a middle parting. The mother of one kept her makeup minimal and subtle and completed her look with a designer sling bag, a pair of statement eyewear, and heels.

Junior Bachchan was seen in a black and white striped tee-shirt, which he layered with a black coat and matching trousers. Aaradhya also looked adorable in a yellow, green, and blue dress. She also adorned a cropped denim jacket on top. The Bachchans obliged the media with pictures as they smiled and posed in front of the cameras.

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai’s looks at Cannes this year, the actress looked like an absolute boss-babe in a pink pantsuit on her first day at the event. She then walked the red carpet in a black gown with beautiful, embellished floral sleeves. For her next look, Aishwarya opted for a lavender-coloured gown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

