Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes power & grace in new PIC with Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya

Cannes 2022 has been wonderful for India with so many celebrities representing the country at the reputed international event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been walking the red carpet at the film festival for two decades now. However, her inimitable style, confidence, and panache continue to rule people’s hearts even after all these years. The actress and mother of one is a part of the Indian contingent at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as well. She has been accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya too. Now, a picture of the family from the event has surfaced on social media and you should not miss it!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya at Cannes 2022

Some time back, digital creator Tarini Peshawaria took to her Instagram space and uploaded a slew of photos from Cannes 2022. Apart from her photos, she also uploaded a picture with Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya from the 75th Anniversary Dinner of the renowned cosmetic brand Loreal Paris, in Cannes. Aishwarya has not only been associated with the company, but she also happens to be the global ambassador. In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen looking breathtaking in a pink glittery gown. She wore her hair down, and her makeup was absolutely flawless. Abhishek looked extremely dapper too in his black tuxedo, while Aaradhya looked graceful in a red gown. All of them looked picture-perfect as they posed for a click.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2022 looks

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai’s looks at Cannes this year, the actress looked like an absolute boss-babe in a pink pantsuit on her first day at the event. She then walked the red carpet in a black gown with beautiful, embellished floral sleeves. For her next look, Aishwarya opted for a lavender-coloured gown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

