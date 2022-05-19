Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan feels films can’t do without women; Says ‘talent needs opportunity…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her choice of films or her acting skills or her beauty, everything is always talked about. Well, the actress is turning heads with her spectacular appearances on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Fans have been going gaga over her looks and even before she made an appearance everyone was eagerly waiting to see what is the actress going to wear this year. Well, Aishwarya interacted with Anupama Chopra on the red carpet and opened up about her 20 years of journey in this prestigious film festival and more.

Talking about how the position of women is changing in the industry Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “we still have to shed light on the fact that you still need to give that push and continue to encourage women in the industry, in the films considering that films can’t do without women. Women have always been such an integral part of films. In front of the camera, behind the camera, and on the sides as part of the crew.” Aish concluded by saying that talent needs backing and talent needs opportunity, irrespective of gender.

Meanwhile, talking about her looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for her first look and exuded charm. And, for the second look, Aish walked the red carpet in a ravishing black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves. She paired it with beautiful earrings and heavily kohled eyes. The beauty queen kept her hair open and waved to cheering fans near the red carpet. Aishwarya also reunited with her old friend and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. To note, both of them are L'Oreal brand ambassadors.

