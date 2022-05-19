Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a closer look at her glam makeup & hair in new photos.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made our jaws drop and heads turn when she walked the red carpet on day two of Cannes Film Festival. The actress made a stunning appearance in a dramatic black strapless gown with floral details on one shoulder and partially on the gown's body. While she kept her look full glam, the actress did not go overboard with her makeup as she played around with neutral and pink shades.

On early Thursday morning, Aishwarya shared a bunch of close up shots giving fans and followers a closer look at her glamorous look. The photos were a treat for makeup enthusiasts as Aishwarya's perfectly done eyes and lips dished out details. Sharing the photos, the actress simply captioned it with a heart and ribbon emoji.

Apart from her makeup, fans also got to see the way Aishwarya's hair was styled. The hair look was simple and executed well. Needless to say, it can inspire many young girls to pull it off without much efforts and minimum equipment.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet makeup and hair look:

Aishwarya's Day 2 at Cannes

A Cannes regular and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made heads turn in two different yet majestic looks on Day 2 of the film festival. For the first look, the actress wore a head-to-toe pink Valentino pantsuit and exuded charm. And, for the second look, Aish walked the red carpet in a ravishing black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves.

She also reunited with her old friend and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. The actresses, who are L'Oreal brand ambassadors, shared a beautiful candid moment on the red carpet as they posed for the media.

Click the link below to see their photos.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares candid moment on the red carpet with Eva Longoria; PICS