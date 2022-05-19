Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 20 years journey at the film festival: There’s a positive change

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left all her fans speechless with her majestic looks at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Fans have been going gaga over her looks and even before she made an appearance everyone was eagerly waiting to see what is the actress going to wear this year. Well, Aishwarya interacted with Anupama Chopra on the red carpet and opened up about her 20 years of journey in this prestigious film festival. Aish revealed that she has nothing to complain about and that she is thankful for everything.

Talking about her experience and journey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that experience is always a good thing. She feels that it always contributes to growth, and positive progression, in any field and anything we take on. “As long as the experience is positive you know it is building to a good place and I genuinely am so grateful to God that I have nothing to complain about it’s only gratitude and I am so thankful for everything that has infused positivity in terms of experience in my life,” she added. The actress added that she is a positive person so according to her when that is the energy you have gravitated towards you, that is something you naturally radiate out as well and that kind of has been the process. Aish concluded by saying that there has been growth, and there has been a positive change.

Meanwhile, talking about her looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for her first look and exuded charm. And, for the second look, Aish walked the red carpet in a ravishing black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves. She paired it with beautiful earrings and heavily kohled eyes. The beauty queen kept her hair open and waved to cheering fans near the red carpet. Aishwarya also reunited with her old friend and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. To note, both of them are L'Oreal brand ambassadors.

