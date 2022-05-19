Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals if walking the red carpet is daunting at the prestigious event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been creating waves ever since she left to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. The actress was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. To note, Aishwarya’s red carpet looks from Cannes have always been the talk of the town and the blue-eyed beauty ace the art of leaving everyone in awe of her panache. During her recent conversation with Film Companion, Aishwarya was quizzed if walking the red carpet is still daunting for her despite having done it so many times.

To this, Aishwarya said, “It is as daunting as you make it out to be. The natural notes that you have to bear in mind will always be there and it all boils down to….. sometimes you have to try and make it as comfortable for yourself as you can. It's just about kind of having the Buddhist zen approach to it. At the same time, it’s about you’re a professional, you are there for a reason. So be the professional but be calm and be yourself and you can’t take it that seriously at the same time, you can’t be frivolous about it. And everybody is such a true professional. So that’s something that you give to it. There are so many professionals working with you on it. So, of course, it’s about reciprocating the respect and the work put in by everybody and that’s what you go out there and do. So sometimes, you are comfortable, sometimes you make it look comfortable. So, you kind of have to work on it and you work it”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Recently, she spoke about collaborating with Mani Ratnam with Film Companion and asserted, “I’m blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone like a director and a talent like Mani Ratnam over the years on so many more projects and memorable films and great learning experiences for me as a growing artist. And I keep saying growing because you continue to even now, even tomorrow with every experience. So, I am blessed that I’ve got the chance to work with Mani so many times and now on this Ponniyin Selvan.”

