Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s FIRST look out; Diva looks breathtaking in pink pantsuit; PICS

Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events in the world, is underway. Several renowned celebrities from across the globe have already made heads turn with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the event. Speaking of which, the first look of former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is already out and it is all things pretty and beautiful.

Aishwarya Rai’s first look at Cannes 2022

For her first look at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a gorgeous pink pantsuit by the luxury brand Maison Valentino. She also wore matching pumps. Aish’s makeup was also on point as she donned classic eyeliner. She left her hair open for the first look. To note, Aishwarya had made her debut at the prestigious event in 2002, and ever since then, she has been known for her stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

Check Aishwarya’s first look here:

A few days back, Aishwarya was spotted with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya as they left the country for the Cannes Film Festival. Upon their arrival at the French Riviera, the trio received a grand welcome.

Aishwarya’s professional career

The blue-eyed beauty had made her debut with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and managed to leave a mark with her stunning looks and acting prowess. Since then, she has appeared in several movies. Next, the diva will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical-fiction movie, Ponniyin Selvan: I. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

