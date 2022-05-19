Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares candid moment on the red carpet with Eva Longoria; PICS

One of the most prestigious events Cannes Film Festival started on May 17. And, Bollywood’s brightest star and the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan already made heads turn in two different yet majestic looks on Day 2 of the film festival. For the first look, the actress wore a pink Valentino pantsuit and exuded charm. And, for the second look, Aish walked the red carpet in a ravishing black gown featuring embellished flower sleeves. She paired it with beautiful earrings and heavily kohled eyes. The beauty queen kept her hair open and waved to cheering fans near the red carpet.

Aishwarya too reunited with her old friend and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. The stunning actresses shared a beautiful candid moment on the red carpet as they burst into laughter. Aish and Eva also waved at the cameras as they stopped by on the red carpet. To note, both of them are L'Oreal brand ambassadors.

See Aishwarya and Eva’s red carpet moment here:

Aishwarya and Eva’s fun moment

Ahead of their red carpet appearance, Aish and Eva also had a beautiful reunion in which they clicked pictures together. While Aishwarya wore a pink Valentino pantsuit, Eva chose a parrot green corset outfit. The Hollywood actress also expressed her excitement about the meeting on social media. “With my favourite person of all time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” Eva wrote.

Watch Aishwarya and Eva’s fun video here:

Aishwarya’s Bollywood career

She made her debut with the 1997 film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and managed to leave a mark with her stunning looks and acting prowess. Since then, she has appeared in several movies. Next, the actress will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical-fiction movie, Ponniyin Selvan: I. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

