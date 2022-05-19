Cannes 2022 Day 3: Fans hail Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dramatic look, call Deepika Padukone ‘Red Carpet Queen’

The 75th edition of the Cannes Festival Film 2022 is here and our Indian celebrities are setting the red carpet on fire with their stunning appearances. The prestigious film festival began on May 17 and this year, India has been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema. Just a few moments back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole all the limelight as she walked on the red carpet in an extravagant gown.

Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a breathtaking pink gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. She paired her outfit with matching accessories and styled her hair in loose waves. Soon fans rushed to the comment section and hailed Aishwarya’s look on Day 3 of the prestigious film festival. One of the social media users wrote, “Amazing color n wow!!,” while another one said, “Make way for the queen”.

Apart from Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone left everyone mesmerized as she graced the event in a blazing red Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. The actress adorned a statement diamond neckpiece and styled her hair in a messy high ponytail. Deepika’s fans also lauded her look and called her the ‘Red Carpet Queen’. One of them said, “Red makes her more attractive”. Another one commented, “UFFFFF TEMPERATURE AT CANNES IS RISING”.

Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has to say

On the red carpet, Aishwarya spoke about how the position of women is changing in the industry, and said, “We still have to shed light on the fact that you still need to give that push and continue to encourage women in the industry, in the films considering that films can’t do without women. Women have always been such an integral part of films. In front of the camera, behind the camera, and on the sides as part of the crew.”

Deepika Padukone on being a jury member at Cannes 2022

Deepika was quoted saying, “After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed.”

