Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smiles in this NEW pic from the film festival; Check h

Cannes Film Festival, which is one of the most prominent events in the world, started on May 17. And, superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to the red carpet again, but this time, she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. The actress has already served several looks as she walked the red carpet as a jury member. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh has also joined the actress at the film festival. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and their fans wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, new snaps from the film festival are making rounds on the internet and they are all about love and smiles.

Deepika and Ranveer at Cannes 2022

In the snaps, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen posing with a fan at the French Riviera. In another photo, they burst into laughter and were caught candidly in the precious moment. In the photo, DP can be seen wearing a quirky shirt. She kept her hair in a bun and for her makeup, she chose winged eyeliner. On the other hand, Ranveer, who is known for his fashion choices, opted for a printed shirt.

See Ranveer and Deepika's photo here

Ranveer Singh's professional career

Work-wise, after the successful release of 83, the actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

