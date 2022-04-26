Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to be part of Film Festival jury along with other stars; Details Inside

One of the world’s top most movie events is Cannes Film Festival. Without a doubt, such film festivals give an opportunity to the the best talents in the film fraternity a chance to be recognised globally. For the uninitiated, the Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 this year. And surprise, surprise: Bollywood’s brightest jewel, Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury this year. It comes as a great joy as she enjoys a massive fan following all over the world and has time and again proved her mettle and acting prowess with her brilliant movies.

On Tuesday, Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting Palme d’Or honors 2022 and Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury. According to the latest buzz by the popular anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya, Deepika is said to walk all ten days.

Apart from her, the other members like Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall will be present. On the other hand, Vincent Lindon will reside as the Jury President.

Take a look:

Take a look at Diet Sabya's story HERE:

Meanwhile, in other news, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience She will now entertain her fans in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Cannes 2022; Reports