Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone brings regal finesse & some skin in orange gown to the red carpet; PICS

Deepika Padukone has been the highlight of Cannes 2022. She is gorgeous and has been bestowing us with gorgeous looks every day. The actress has been serving looks after looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, as she walks the red carpet at the prestigious event. Now, the pictures of her latest look just came in and wow, she looks no less than a regal princess. It’s needless to say, we are just stunned!

Deepika Padukone's new Cannes 2022 look:

Deepika Padukone's new look was a blast of orange that made us fall in love with it. She donned a regal, dramatic one-sleeved gown that flaunted her perfect figure. She clubbed the look with pristine, green-stored earrings that perfectly went with her attire. For her hairdo, she just went with an effortlessly gorgeous high bun. The neutral makeup was also perfectly done. Her million-dollar smile just made her look infinitely better.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham as the lead antagonist and will have the Attack actor locking the horns with King Khan for the first time on the big screen. On the other hand, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter which will be releasing in September next year. Besides, Deepika will also be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K and the Bollywood remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

