Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone channels the retro-queen in her with green polka-dotted jumpsuit; PICS

Deepika Padukone is slaying at Cannes 2022 and how. The actress has been amping up the style quotient at the red carpet with her magnificent looks, while fans go gaga over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos showcasing her latest look from the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. For the sixth day of the grand event, the actress opted for a green polka-dotted jumpsuit, as she channelled the retro queen in her.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022