Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone gives a recap of her first day before jury call; Says ‘Day 1 under control’

Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prominent events in the world, began on May 17. And, superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to the red carpet again, but this time, she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. The actress has already served several looks as she walked the red carpet as a jury member. From Louis Vuitton, Sabyasachi to Cartier, the diva has aced every look like a pro. Also, not to forget that Deepika has an active presence on social media and she always updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress took to the stories section of Instagram to give a recap of her first day before jury call. In the video, she talked about what she had to do during the meet and greet. In the end, she cheerfully said, “Day 1 under control.” In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing the attire of her first-ever appearance at Cannes 2022. For her very first look at the 75th annual film festival, Deepika wore Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 collection.

See Deepika Padukone’s post here:

On her first day, DP joined the other jury members for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez. She was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca.

Speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

