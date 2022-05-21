Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes edgy in yet another chic attire, stylishly strolls on French Riviera street
Deepika Padukone's latest retro look for Cannes 2022 will make you go 'wow'!
Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she made it to the jury of the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival. And as the actress is enjoying every bit of the event, she has been slaying it with her fashion sense. Every single one of her outfits have been mind-blowing and turned headlines. Go, Deepika - you are perfection! On Saturday, she was seen taking over the streets of French French Riviera in a ravishing retro look and won’t lie, we are obsessed yet again!
Watch Deepika Padukone's new look HERE
Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!