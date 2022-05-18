Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone is gorging on THIS delicious dish at the festival; Find out

Deepika Padukone is diligently fulfilling her jury duty at Cannes Film Festival 2022 right from the moment she landed in a foreign nation. With back-to-back striking appearances, Deepika is making heads turn. Apart from her duties, the actress is having the time of her life at Cannes. And now, we hear what Deepika is doing in her spare time.

As per the latest reports in India Today, when not on jury duty at Cannes, Deepika is enjoying me-time and gorging on truffle fries. A source close to the news portal informed that the actress usually doesn't eat junk food but she's been binging on truffle fries ever since she landed in Cannes.

Deepika’s first appearance

Deepika Padukone made her first appearance on the red carpet with grace and elegance on Tuesday. At the opening ceremony, Deepika said that it was a great honour to be a part of the festival. She even pointed out that not many Indians have got the opportunity to present India on the global stage. "It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude," Deepika remarked.

Apart from Deepika, this year several other Indian celebs will also walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Helly Shah, and others. Nayanthara, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi, and Mame Khan are also present at the festival.

Prime Minister’s message

India has been announced as the official ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Films. Earlier, in a message to the Indian delegation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s seamless possibilities to the filmmakers of the world. “Our spellbinding locations, technological prowess in filmmaking, and the talent of young men and women provide a perfect backdrop for filmmakers,” he had said.

