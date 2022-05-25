Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone is a happy girl in floral dress with matching boots as she drops another look

Deepika Padukone has done it yet again. The actress is currently grabbing all the limelight with her fashion game at the Cannes film festival. This year is special for her as she is not just walking the red carpet but is there as a jury member of the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival. The actress has been serving looks after looks as she walks the red carpet at the prestigious event. Now, the pictures of her latest look just came in and wow, she looks no less than a Disney princess. It’s needless to say, we are just stunned!