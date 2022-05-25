Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone has new look for the night, poses in white co-ord set with balloon sleeves

Deepika Padukone’s looks at Cannes 2022 have been nothing less than a treasure trove. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Deepika has been setting the red carpet on fire with each of her sartorial choice for the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. While fans continue to swoon over the actress’ previous looks, we have got our hands on her latest attire and it’s the definition of ‘perfection’. For her latest look, Deepika can be seen donning a pristine white coordinated set featuring balloon sleeves and the photos are unmissable!

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022