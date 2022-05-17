Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on how she will critique films as a jury: I'll enjoy the creative process

Deepika Padukone is currently shining at Cannes 2022. This year, the gorgeous actress is a member of the esteemed jury of the 75th edition of prestigious film festival, which starts today, 17th of May. Sometime back, Deepika made her second appearance at the event in a stunning, retro Sabyasachi outfit. And now, in a video that has surfaced on social media, Deepika is seen sharing her views on how she would critique the films as a part of the jury.

Deepika Padukone on critiquing films at Cannes 2022

In a video of a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, posted by Brut India on Twitter, Deepika Padukone was seen sharing her opinion on how she would go about the process of critiquing or judging films at the festival. “I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired,” Deepika said.

Elaborating further, the Gehraiyaan actress explained that she would like to enjoy the creative process. “I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives, so, I think, to forget for the next two weeks that we actually have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process…that’s sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or to critique, or to criticize…I think’s it’s just to enjoy,” Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview with Times Of India had stated that she is filled with gratitude for contributing to putting India on a global map. Deepika also asserted that it isn’t a personal victory for her but a much larger victory for every Indian. Deepika also stated after representing India on the Cannes red carpet, she is looking forward to representing the country as a jury member now. “I think, as a jury member, there is a different sort of mindset that I will be going with. So, you know, one has to sort of prepare accordingly,” she added.

