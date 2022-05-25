Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks pretty in new floral look, no doubt Ranveer Singh is 'lovesick'

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently making the country proud at the 75th edition of the Cannes 2022 Film Festival. She is making turning heads with each passing day at the prestigious event with her sartorial choices. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the gala that opened on May 17. The other jury members include Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

Earlier today, she shared new pictures of her latest look from the Cannes Film Festival. In it, the actress is seen stepping out in the streets of the French Riviera in a bright pink and green off-shoulder knee-length floral dress. Deepika matched the outfit with a matching pair of boots. The Om Shanti Om actress had her hair tied up and in the photos, she also flaunted her million-dollar smile. The actress' latest look impressed her fans including her husband-actor Ranveer Singh, who commented: "GORG!!!!!"

Check out Deepika Padukone's post:

Apart from Deepika, other celebrities from India that were seen this year at the festival were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Helly Shah, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. Next, she will be seen in the highly-anticipated film, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, the actress also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K co-starring Prabhas and Disha Patani in the lead.

