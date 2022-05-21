Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks regal in figure-hugging gown at the grand event
Deepika Padukone, who is attending Cannes 2022 as a jury member, has been making heads turn with her new look from the prestigious event.
Deepika Padukone has been overwhelmed about attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury member and he can’t stop gushing about it. As it is a proud moment for her massive fan following, Deepika has also been making heads turn with her stunning style statements at the prestigious statements. From nailing the shimmery look to the pantsuit look, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela look has been nailing every look she had donned. And now, Deepika has been making heads turn with her new look from Cannes 2022.
Credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
