Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a spectacular statement in red gown on Day 3 of the event; PICS

Cannes 2022 just keeps getting better and better and Deepika Padukone ’s breathtaking looks are one of the reasons why. A few moments back, the actress took to her Instagram space, and shared a couple of pictures from the portrait session at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Deepika was seen donning a Louis Vuitton red gown for day 3 of the reputed event. Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 After taking the internet by storm with her Bengal tiger-inspired Sabyasachi saree and then slaying power dressing in a black pantsuit, Deepika has once again left everyone in awe with her blazing red Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. For accessories, the actress went the minimal way as she adorned a statement diamond neckpiece alone. Her hair was styled in a messy high ponytail. Her makeup looked flawless, and was even elevated with the bold red lip colour that she wore.

Deepika Padukone poses with Jury President Vincent Lindon at Cannes 2022

After a portrait session at the French Riviera, Deepika Padukone also posed in front of the international media during the photocall at the grand event. Without a doubt, her poise and panache made head turns. This year, Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. She was also seen posing with the Jury President Vincent Lindon on the red carpet, as they attended the screening of Armageddon Time.

Deepika Padukone on being Cannes 2022 jury member

In a recent interaction with Times of India, Deepika opened up about being a jury member at the grand film festival. “After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed,” Deepika was quoted saying. She further said that one needs the right intention, patience and belief and also emphasised that “this is where we belong”. “And it feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place,” Deepika had added.

Yesterday, ANI shared photos and videos of Deepika with Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others joining I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at the inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022. In the video, one could see singer Mame Khan asking Deepika Padukone to perform as he sang. The Padmaavat actress, who looked drop-dead gorgeous in black attire came ahead and very gracefully performed Ghoomar. Tamannaah and Pooja also joined Deepika and grabbed everyone’s attention.

