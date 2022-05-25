Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone is a metallic queen in golden & black gown with fur sleeves; PICS

Deepika Padukone is bringing style to Cannes 2022 and how! After her green and pink floral dress earlier today, the actress just dropped another magnificent look at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. This time, Deepika wore a regal black and golden gown for the prestigious event. The black fur sleeves added a touch of drama to her attire and we surely love it!

Deepika Padukone wears Louis Vuitton for her latest look at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures on her stories and feed, showcasing her latest look for the Cannes Film Festival. The Gehraiyaan actress chose to go with a Louis Vuitton gown yet again. It should be noted that recently, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the globally renowned label. The floor-length gown had black and golden metallic patterns all over it, lending it an undeniable sheen and regal character. She also wore a matching shoulder gear with dramatic black fur sleeves taking the glam quotient several quotients higher and we have just one word: Magnificent!

Deepika opted for a smokey eye look with a nude-brown lip shade. She kept her shoulder-length hair down and sported a sleeked-back hairdo. For accessories, she chose to go with black and golden minimal earrings that matched the hue of her gorgeous number, yet did not steal its thunder. The actress struck several poses as her eyes stared intensely at the camera lens.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Sha Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham as the lead antagonist and will have the Attack actor locking the horns with King Khan for the first time on the big screen. On the other hand, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter which will be releasing in September next year. Besides, Deepika will also be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K and the Bollywood remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

