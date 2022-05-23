Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on models called as people who cannot act, reveals how the athlete in her helped

Deepika Padukone has been making heads turn ever since she has been making an appearance at Cannes 2022. This year the actress has made it to the jury of the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival. Recently in an interview with Variety Deepika opened up about her journey this year at the Cannes and revealed that she is having the time of her life serving on the Cannes jury. The actress also revealed that her journey from being a promising badminton player to an actor and now to the Cannes jury has been remarkable.

Deepika Padukone said that it gives her goosebumps every single time she walks into the Palais and she leaves. She further added that it also gives her goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate the cinema. Although being on the Cannes jury came as a natural progression of her journey, still she was surprised when this happened. Deepika added that they seemed so convinced about why they made this decision that it made her sit back and think sometimes that maybe she has not given herself enough credit. “If I’ve landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don’t want to think too much about what led me to come here. What I want to do is actually continue on that journey, which is continue to be honest in the process, and then when moments like these have to happen, they’ll happen anyway,” added the actress.

Talking about how models have always been written off as people who cannot act, Deepika Padukone said that either you are a model or you are an actor and the two things in people’s minds cannot coexist. “So from beginning my journey like that, to making my debut, and now 15 years in, to having evolved as a person, in a professional capacity, and a personal capacity, I have learned from every experience,” says Padukone.

She further added, “I think that had I not been an athlete before I became a model, I’m not so sure I’d have the same journey. I think it’s the athlete in me that allowed my mind to be open, that allowed me to make choices, independent decisions, make mistakes, and learn from them. Over a period of time, things started becoming clearer and clearer for me.”

Deepika Padukone also confessed that she was familiar with the work of some of her fellow jurors, including Asghar Farhadi and Rebecca Hall, but not all. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and she also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

