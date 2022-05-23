Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone obliges fan with a selfie as she steps out for a shoot .

Cannes 2022 is currently underway and Deepika Padukone has been representing India at the prestigious festival. The actress is a jury member this year and will be present for all 10 days of the festival. As part of jury, Deepika has made a few red carpet appearance, she is otherwise busy watching films and creating some sensational looks in the streets of Cannes.

Recently, the actress attended a Dior event at the Cannes Film Festival with husband Ranveer Singh and co-jury member and actress Rebecca Hall. The trio did not leave an opportunity to snap some fun photos and even posed for it. Pinkvilla got its hands on Ranveer, Rebecca and Deepika's photos.

Not just that, we also came across an unseen selfie of Deepika Padukone with a fan. Thanks to social media, we get to see the actress obliging a fan with a selfie during her outdoor shoot.

Check out Deepika Padukone's latest and unseen photos from Cannes 2022:

Cannes 2022 will be coming to an end on 27 May after which Deepika is most likely to return to India. Speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone channels the retro-queen in her with green polka-dotted jumpsuit; PICS