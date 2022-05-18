Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar along with Tamannaah Bhatia & Pooja Hegde

Deepika Padukone is currently making us all proud at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. This time she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. Fans have been getting a visual treat by her majestic looks in Cannes and making it to the headlines. But now, it is not her looks but her dancing skills that have made it to the headlines. In the latest video that has come in from the film festival, we can see the actress performing Ghoomar. is currently making us all proud at the. This time she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. Fans have been getting a visual treat by her majestic looks in Cannes and making it to the headlines. But now, it is not her looks but her dancing skills that have made it to the headlines. In the latest video that has come in from the film festival, we can see the actress performing Ghoomar. Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar ANI took to its Instagram handle to share pictures and videos straight from the Cannes Film Festival 2022. In the video, we can see singer Mame Khan asking Deepika Padukone to perform as he sings. The actress, who looked drop dead gorgeous in black attire came ahead and very gracefully performed Ghoomar. Along with her, we saw Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde joining the Padmaavat actress and grabbed everyone’s attention.

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes looks

Earlier, Deepika had made heads turn in her look from the first day at Cannes. After donning a printed shirt with a pair of green pants from designer Sabyasachi, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was a sight to behold in a beautiful saree designed by Sabyasachi as she dished out major retro vibes. Deepika had paired her saree with a tube sequined black coloured blouse and completed her look with a dramatic winged eyeliner. Today she stunned in all-black attire and dished out boss lady vibes in her black coloured pant suit. Deepika completed her look with a stylish silver coloured necklace. She had tied her hair in a messy bun and had her make-up game on point.

Speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves another majestic look, exudes retro vibes in stunning saree