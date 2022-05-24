Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose for a selfie with Rebecca Hall and Asghar Farhadi; PIC

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she began her jury duty on May 17th, 2022, at the opening of the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As a jury member at Cannes, the actress is part of the committee which will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d'Or. The jury will announce this year's winners on May 28, 2022. A few days back, Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh made his way to the film festival, to be with his wife.

Now, new pictures from the film festival are doing rounds on social media wherein Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with co-jury members Rebecca Hall and Asghar Farhadi. In the photo, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor is seen donning a pink suit and matched it with a white shirt. He also added a pair of funky glasses to complete his look, while, Deepika also donned a white shirt and she kept her hair in a bun, for her makeup, she kept it on the glamourous side with heavily kohled eyes. The duo is also seen happily smiling for the camera.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Ranveer joined Deepika for a Dior event at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022 and they were seen smiling and posing with Rebecca Hall, which were shared on social media on Sunday. According to India Today, Ranveer has taken a break from his work schedule to spend time with his wife at the French Riviera, and enjoy a small holiday.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern, and Project K. Ranveer, on the other hand, will feature in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniyan.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh clicks selfies with fans as he spends time with Deepika Padukone; PICS