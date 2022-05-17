Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on the risk that OTT platforms are for cinema: I look at it as a good thing

Deepika Padukone began her jury duty on May 17th, at the opening of the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She is a part of the eight-member jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. The jury will announce this year’s winners on May 28, 2022. For the ceremony, The Gehraiyaan actress wore an ensemble from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series. She looked chic as she donned a shirt with tropical prints and matches it with a pair of emerald green pants.

Now, in a video of a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress was questioned about the risk that OTT platforms have for the cinemas. Deepika responded to it and said that at present, where the world is headed, there is an audience for everything, and in the same manner, while some people like drama, there is also an audience who appreciates a massive action movie. The actress said "In the same way, there's an audience today that will still want to go to the theatres and keep that sort of alive and there are people who will want to sit in the comfort of their home and watch it on an OTT platform as well. I don't think the two things are mutually exclusive."

Further, she added that she does not think that one is sort of eating into the other. Deepika said that the kind of stories that makers tell may vary on the OTT platform. "Having filmmakers had to adapt, yes, maybe, the kind of stories we tell, maybe the formats that we tell them in, a little bit," said the actress.

Deepika said that she looks at it as a good thing as it has given many people actors, writers, producers, and directors new opportunities. "So I look at it as a much bigger opportunity and not really as one thing eating into the other," said Padukone.

