Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s captivating red gown look has Ranveer Singh saying 'killing me'

Cannes 2022 is witnessing some of the best looks by Indian celebrities at global events. Take, for instance, Deepika Padukone’s captivating looks at the prestigious event. The actress wowed everyone with her fashion and styling choices at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. As a member of the Jury, Deepika will be walking all ten days on the red carpet. After her Bengal tiger-inspired Sabyasachi saree, black pantsuit, and breathtaking red gown look, fans can’t wait to see the magic she will create next. Speaking of which, Deepika’s pictures in the Louis Vuitton red gown has prompted an epic response from hubby Ranveer Singh and you should not miss it!

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 look gets an epic reaction from Ranveer Singh

Earlier today, Deepika took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos clicked by The House of Pixels. The Piku actress looked enthralling in the gown with the plunging neckline. While she styled her hair in a messy braid and ponytail look, she kept her accessories minimal and let her single neckpiece do all the talking. While fans and followers flooded the comments section, Ranveer too could not help but react to Deepika’s photos.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor left not one but two comments. While one read, “(red heart emoji, knife emoji, red heart emoji) killing me,” the other comment read, “that’s it! I am taking a flight!”

In fact, Ranveer already left for the French Riviera to make an appearance at Cannes 2022. He was photographed by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of the morning today. It will be exciting to see what the actor brings to the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh comments on Deepika Padukone’s post

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika have a few exciting projects lined up. Ranveer was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He now has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Deepika, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas. Apart from this, Deepika also has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, where she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the second time.