Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone says one day Cannes Film Festival will be in India: This is just the beginning

Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet with grace and elegance at the Cannes 2022 opening ceremony on Tuesday. Today, yet again, the Om Shanti Om actress chose another impressive outfit for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. She is a part of the jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. Now, at the inaugural India Pavilion at 75th Cannes Film Festival today, Deepika revealed that she is proud to represent India.

Deepika Padukone on being the jury

The actress said that she is very proud because it's not just the 75th year of Cannes, but it is also 75 years of India. Deepika revealed that she never expected to be a part of the jury. "Fifteen years ago, when I entered the industry, I don't think anyone had faith in me, my talent, or my craft. So 15 years later, to be a part of the jury and to be experiencing some of the best cinema in the world has been an incredible journey and I am truly grateful for that," said the actress.

Check out the VIDEO:

Deepika Padukone on representing India

Further, Deepika said that she believes that India is at the cusp of greatness and this is just the start. She said that country has a long way to go and she feels very proud as an Indian to be representing the country. The Gehriyaan actress added: "When we look back at the 75 years of Cannes, there are literally a handful of Indian films, actors, or talent that is being able to make it. I feel that collective as a nation we have that talent, the ability. We just need that sort of conviction." Deepika also said that she believes that someday India will not be at the Cannes, but Cannes will be in India.

Deepika Padukone upcoming movies

The actress will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, which will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year. She also has The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, she also has Project K starring Prabhas and Disha Patani in the lead.

