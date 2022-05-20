Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone says she's 'tired with joy' when asked if she's exhausted at the event

Deepika Padukone is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival and she can’t stop gushing about it. After all, the actress is not just walking the red carpet this year, but she is also a member of the jury. It is a proud moment for the actress as she has made it to the jury for the first time. In fact, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has been making heads turn with her impressive style statement at the prestigious Cannes event.

Deepika Padukone is 'tired with joy'

Deepika has shared a new video of herself wherein she was seen talking about her experience of attending Cannes 2022. In the video, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was seen slaying in her black pantsuit as she geared up for a photo shoot. Deepika was undoubtedly exuding the boss lady vibes. In the video, when Deepika was asked if she is tired, the actress replied, “It’s a different kind of tired…. It’s that tired with joy. When you are going to sleep, you sleep with a smile on your face”. The video ended with a note “From Cannes With Love”.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s new video from Cannes 2022 here:

Deepika Padukone overwhelmed about being a jury member

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had opened up about being a jury member at Cannes 2022 and said that there is a sense of gratitude. Talking to the Times of India, Deepika said, “It feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place”.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about film Pathaan which will mark her fourth collaboration with the superstar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will also star John Abraham in the lead and will be releasing on January 25 next year. Deepika will also be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, the Bollywood remake of The Intern, etc.

