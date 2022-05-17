Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves another majestic look, exudes retro vibes in stunning saree

One of the world’s topmost movie events, Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted. And, Bollywood’s brightest star Deepika Padukone has returned to the red carpet again, but this time, she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. The actress has already blessed her fans with her first look on Day 1 and since then, it took the internet by storm. However, it seems like the treat for the eyes isn’t over yet as DP has presented another majestic look.

Deepika Padukone’s second look on Day 1

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share another stunning look from Cannes 2022. She looked majestic in a gorgeous saree and exuded major retro vibes. DP wore a sleeveless sequined blouse in black colour which definitely elevated her look. To note, she graced the designer Sabyasachi again for this striking look. The saree is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger. Reportedly, the stripes have been block-printed and hand-embroidered by the finest Indian craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. For her makeup, she went bold with her dramatic winged eyeliner.

See Deepika Padukone’s new look here:

The stunning actress also made her first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2022 with other jury members. She was joined by French actor and President of the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Vincent Lindon and other jury members including French director Ladj Ly, Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi, British actress Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Norwegian film director Joachim Trier, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, and US film director Jeff Nichols.

See Deepika's first red carpet appearance photos here:

In addition to this, for her first look on Day 1, Deepika donned a printed shirt with a pair of green pants by renowned designer Sabyasachi. She accessorised her look with a heavy neckpiece and rounded off her look with a scarf tied in her high bun.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Fans 'stunned' as diva brings back Shanti Priya's charm to the jury table