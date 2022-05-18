Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves up a classy look in black pant suit on day 2 of prestigious event

The prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun and it has come with a moment of pride for Indians. After all, renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is attending the prestigious event this year but this time as a jury member. Needless to say, it had left all her fans filled with immense pride. As Deepika has graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival, she has been winning hearts with her style statement. After slaying in a shimmery saree and retro look on the first day, Deepika Padukone’s new look on the second day of the Cannes event is a treat for the eyes.

Deepika Padukone’s look on Day 2

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone shared her stunning look from Cannes 2022 Day 2. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela looked classy and dished out boss lady vibes in her black coloured pant suit. Deepika completed her look with a stylish silver coloured necklace. She had tied her hair in a messy bun and had her make-up game on point.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s new look at Cannes 2022 Day 2 here:

Deepika Padukone’s look on Day 1

Earlier, Deepika had made heads turn in her look from the first day at Cannes. After donning a printed shirt with a pair of green pants from designer Sabyasachi, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was a sight to behold in a beautiful saree designed by Sabyasachi as she dished out major retro vibes. Deepika had paired her saree with a sleeveless sequined black coloured blouse and completed her look with a dramatic winged eyeliner.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. After winning hearts with her performance in Gehraiyaan, the actress is now working on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan. The movie also stars John Abraham in the lead and will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year. She will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Besides, Deepika will also be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K and the Bollywood remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

