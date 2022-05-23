Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares the experience of being a judge & her decisions being evaluated

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she began her jury duty on May 17th, 2022, at the opening of the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She is a part of the jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or, which will be announced on May 28, 2022. Now, in a recent conversation with the Film Companion, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress shared her experience of being a judge at the film festival.

Deepika said, "I don't want to think about what the end of the two weeks are going to be like when those decisions are going to have to be made." She added that she has never been in this position and is certainly at the receiving end of it and right now, she is just consuming all of it. Further, she said that even if she wasn't a part of the jury and was in the audience watching a film, she still has the right to have an opinion about it.

"I think that's fine but then to know that eventually, the minds of nine people are going to decide the fate of a whole bunch of people. I've never been in that position so at this point I don't want to think about that because I have a whole bunch of movies to go. I don't know what that process is going to be and it's going to be equally hard for all of us," Deepika said.

The actress also said that it is very difficult to say that one film is better than another as everything comes from a different experience from a different place and every film means something to someone. Later, she also talked about her decisions being evaluated, "When you come with a fashion brand or a beauty brand what you're there to represent is very different. When you're here representing India and when you're here for your work and when you're a part of the jury," Padukone said. Further, she said that she is in a very different capacity and that is a kind of balance she is trying to find.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern, and Project

