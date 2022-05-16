Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek of her journey as she arrives for the film festival; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her return to the South of France for one of the most talked-about events in the world, the Cannes Film Festival. This year, the actress is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. The 11-day festival is slated to begin on May 17 and run through till May 28. She is also expected to walk the red carpet for all 10 days. Now, ahead of the highly-anticipated festival, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress arrived at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress is part of the jury, along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury that also includes Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

This year, Cannes’ Marche’ Du Film is celebrating India as its Official Country Of Honour and one can expect a whole lot of desi glamour being dished out on the red carpet. Apart from Deepika, many Indians expected to bring glamour to the festival. She will be joined by Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be attending.

Recently, Deepika was also announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. She made her first appearance at the brand's 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California. The brand unveiled the role of a 36-year-old Bollywood actress during their new handbag Dauphine bag campaign along with Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhariya Karwa. Next, she will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan which also features John Abraham in the lead. Apart from this, the actress also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K co-starring Prabhas in the pivotal role.

