Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone signs off from the film festival in a gorgeous white ruffle saree; PICS

Deepika Padukone is at Cannes 2022 and we can’t keep calm! The gorgeous Bollywood diva has been turning heads with her scintillating stylish appearances and it has been an absolute visual treat for us! All her outfits have been absolutely brilliant and had that ‘wow; factor. Cannes 2022 has been a stunning journey for Deepika which is finally coming to a beautiful end. For the closing ceremony, Deepika went for an ethereal Indian look and we are just so mesmerised.

