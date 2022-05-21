Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone takes over the streets of French Riviera as the epitome of chicness in new look

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she made it to the jury of the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival. And as the actress is enjoying every bit of the event, she has been slaying it with her fashion sense. Every look of the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has become the talk of the town and left fans in awe of her panache. And now, Deepika is once again grabbing attention for her new look from Cannes as she took over the streets in style.