Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's style evolution at the prestigious event over the years

Deepika Padukone is at Cannes 2022 and we can’t keep calm! The gorgeous Bollywood diva has been turning heads with her scintillating stylish appearances and it has been an absolute visual treat for us. So far, for all three days of the prestigious film festival, Deepika has wooed us with her exceptional attires. Talking about the event, the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17th. This prestigious event will go on till 28th May. This year Cannes is closer to home with numerous celebs from Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Tamannaah Bhatia being a part of the grand event. In fact, Deepika is part of the jury this time. She will walk the red carpet for all ten days and we cannot wait for all the gorgeous appearances she is going to make.

Deepika has been a part of Cannes for many years now. Let us take you down memory lane and do a roundup of all her Cannes looks through the years.

Deepika Padukone’s fashion statements at the Cannes film festival through the years

Deepika has managed to amaze us ever since she first started her Cannes journey. Here are some of her best looks.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017

During the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017, Deepika attended the Loveless (Nelyubov) screening and oh my god, her outfit just made our hearts flutter. Let’s just say, she looked like a gorgeous mermaid - her bodycon dress and perfect makeup made her stand out.

This one was papped at the L’oreal beach studio in May 2017 during Cannes. Deepika and actress Elle Fanning’s contagious smiles made the picture priceless. The pretty blue and pink hues of their attires are very soothing to the eyes.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018

2018 saw Deepika looking like an absolute angel in her dramatic white gown. Well, if you look close enough - you’d even be able to see her angelic hallow! She wore this look to the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)”.

The second look from 2018 was a 180-degree turn from her previous one. That is DP for you - rocking everything she wears. She raises the ordinary to extraordinary and this loud pink attire suited her just too well.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019

In 2019, Deepika donned a beautifully contrasting black and white attire to the screening of “Rocketman” and turned heads. Her high bun and perfect makeup made the look all the more perfect. DP, did we say this earlier? You are magic!

We have to say - this is one of our absolute favourite looks! DP doesn’t shy away from wearing eccentric, unique attires and as we said earlier, she owns her looks effortlessly. The gorgeous pastel ruffled dress with a pinch of peach had our heartbeats going haywire. The only thing that was more eye-catching than her attire was her million-dollar smile.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Slaying today & everyday!

Cannes 2022 has been Deepika’s world. All her looks have been groundbreaking till now and we are just in awe of how ethereal this brilliant woman is. This year, she even brought some Indian spice to her outfits that highly impressed us. So here we present to you - Deepika’s jaw-dropping Cannes 2022 looks:

