Cannes 2022: Don't miss Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's UNSEEN selfies from the festival.

The Cannes Film Festival is inching closer to its final day and the French Riveria is buzzing with excitement. This year, record number of Indian celebrities have gone to Cannes to represent India. Deepika Padukone will be present for all 10 days of the festival as she is part of the prestigious jury. On Monday, 23 May, Deepika Padukone attended the screening of 'Decision To Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)' at Palais des Festivals in Canes.

For the red carpet event, the actress turned up in a stunning black dress and wowed the media as well as the fashion critics. While she was walking the red carpet, the actress also interacted with fans, signed some merchandise and clicked the customary selfie. A fan has now shared this selfie on Instagram and Pinkvilla got its hands on it. Instagram user Tlaimin shared the selfie with Deepika and wrote, "I am so happy and grateful to met @deepikapadukone I thank you for your kindness and I hope to see you again very soon #deepikapadukone #festivaldecannes #bollywood #india."

Not just with Deepika, the fan also dropped a selfie with Ranveer Singh who she met at the film festival. Unlike Deepika in her glam avatar, Ranveer looked super chilled out in a muscle tank and white glasses. Dropping the picture with Ranveer, she captioned it, "@ranveersingh (love struck emojis) #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #festivaldecannes #india #bollywood."

Check out Deepika and Ranveer's unseen selfies:

Deepika Padukone's Future Projects

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks nothing less than a 'femme fatale' in black feather gown; PICS