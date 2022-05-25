Cannes 2022: An excited Deepika Padukone grins as she poses with her co-jury members in candid photos.

Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 journey is turning out to be an eventful one for the actress who is part of the prestigious Cannes jury this year. Apart from attending film premieres, Deepika has also been voicing her views on Indian films being a part of Cannes as well as her experience. On Tuesday evening, Deepika made heads turn once more on the red carpet in a one-shoulder striking orange gown that blew everyone over.

While her red carpet look gave stylists and fashion nerds another reason to stay up late and pore over it, there's plenty that happened off the red carpet. Deepika joined her co-jury members for the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of 'The Innocent (L'Innocent)' at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday evening.

Deepika along with jury members Ladj Ly, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Noomi Rapace, President of the Cannes Jury Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier and Jeff Nichols attended the screening. We got our hands on some candid, behind-the-scenes photos of the jury members.

Jury member Jonathan Lunn took to Instagram to share a few elevator photos. In one picture, Deepika can be seen grinning like a Cheshire cat as she poses with Jonathan and actress Rebecca Hall. Standing tall in her stunning orange outfit, Deepika is a vision. In another set of photos, Deepika can be seen all excited as Jonathan captures her on camera in the elevator.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's BTS photos from Cannes:

Deepika Padukone on Indian films at Cannes

At Cannes 2022, the Gehraiyaan actress has had the opportunity to indulge and watch world cinema. When Film Companion's Anupama Chopra asked her what can Indian films do more to get a seat at Cannes, Deepika said, "I am convinced now that it is something to do with the selection process. I have seen movies and I am thinking ‘Why couldn’t this movie of ours be here, why couldn’t that be here?’. I am not even talking about winning, that’s secondary. But I am beginning to get convinced about the fact that it has something to do with the selection process because I think a lot of our movies deserve to be here. I am convinced."

She further added, "I want our writers, filmmakers, our actors to know that we are doing absolutely everything correct. We have seen enough movies to know that they deserved to be here and we continue to deserve to be here."

