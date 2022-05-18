Cannes 2022: Fans call Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'red carpet queen' as she serves major extravagant looks

The beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed all the eyeballs as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The actress made two striking appearances on day two of the prestigious ongoing festival. First, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress appeared in a Valentino pink pantsuit, and later she made jaws drop in a black ball gown. Her elegant gown featured embellished flower sleeves. The actress paused and posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside and waved to the cheering fans. Well, we must say we are impressed with both the looks.

Ever since the pics of her appearances from Cannes 2022 surfaced online, fans rushed to the social media handle and couldn’t stop gushing over Aishwarya's looks. One of them wrote, “Red carpet queen,” while another one said, “Ruling the red carpet yet again”. Many others dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post. To note, one of the most prestigious events Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17. This time, the film festival is celebrating Indian cinema.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was snapped at the airport with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she headed off to attend the festival. Aish had opted for an all-black airport look while Abhishek wore denim pants with a blue hoodie. The family of three smiled at the paparazzi before catching their flight.

Bollywood celebs’ at Cannes 2022

This year, there are many Indian celebs attending the festival. On day one of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone among other jury members walked the red carpet. Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, Urvashi Rautela, and composer AR Rahman too were seen walking the Cannes red carpet.

