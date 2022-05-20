Cannes 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘obsessed’ with Julia Roberts' classy look from the prestigious event

The prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival is going on in full swing and the celebs from across the world are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn with their fashion statements. From Bollywood to Hollywood, several leading ladies have left a mark with their red carpet appearances. Amid this, Hollywood star Julia Roberts had also made the headlines with her classy, boss lady looks from Cannes 2022 red carpet. Not just the fans, but Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been in awe of Julia’s red carpet look.

To note, Julia made the appearance on Cannes 2022 day 3 and was seen wearing a tuxedo jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. She had completed the look with a stylish necklace and black heels. Julia’s wavy hair added charm to her look and she also had her make-up game on point. Sharing Julia’s pic from Cannes 2022 on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, “Obsessed” along with a heart emoticon. Clearly, Bebo is in awe of the Runaway Bride’s red carpet look.

Check out Julia Roberts’ pic from Cannes 2022 Day 3:

Meanwhile, Kareena is making headlines as she is shooting for her OTT debut in Kalimpong. The Jab We Met actress will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides, Kareena is also looking forward to the release of Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year.

