Cannes 2022: Malaika Arora praises Tamannaah Bhatia's red carpet look; Says 'Looking awesome'

One of the most prestigious events in the world, Cannes Film Festival is underway. Several distinguished celebrities from across the globe have already made heads turn with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the event. Speaking of which, popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia also walked the red carpet of the fest and already made a mark on it. And, it seems like actress Malaika Arora too agrees with Tamannaah’s steller look as she praised her.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Malaika reshared Tamannaah’s one the looks and wrote, “Looking awesome.” In the photo, the actress looked ravishing in a body-hugging gown, featuring a larger-than-life white trail that amped up the monochrome look. The stunner completed her look with dramatic eye-makeup, on-point hair, and accessorised with diamond earrings. Tamannaah Bhatia has managed to pull it off with utmost ease and confidence.

See Malaika Arora’s post here:

Apart from Tamannaah’, there are a number of other Indian celebs attending the festival this year. Deepika Padukone is among the jury members. Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Helly Shah are also attending the film festival. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and composer AR Rahman are also present at the prestigious festival.

A total of six films from India are being screened at the festival. These include – Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin, and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram.

