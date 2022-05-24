Cannes 2022: Nargis Fakhri drops another regal look, exudes charm in a peach gown; PICS

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has been making grand healdines, and Bollywood actresses have been slaying with their red carpet looks. India has a lot to be proud of this year, be it Deepika Padukone making it to the jury, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turning heads with her stunning looks, Aditi Rao Hydari and Helly Shah making their debuts, and so on. On Monday, Nargis Fakhri stunned everyone with her grand red carpet attire. Now, she again dropped some stunning pictures in a peach gown and all we have to say is - WOW!

Nargis Fakhri looked like a Disney princess in her ethereal peach gown. The sleeveless gown was styled with a unique netted shrug that added an x-factor to Nargis’s look. She wore her hair in a sleek high bun that complimented the look. Moreover, for accessories, she wore dazzling white earrings. She made the post on her Instagram along with which she wrote, “Lovely to be at the @festivaldecannes this year! India celebrates being named the “Country of Honour” at the 2022 Cannes Film Market.” Fans from around the world appreciated and celebrated her beauty and grace.

Nargis was attending the screening of Forever Young (Les Amandiers) and had walked the red carpet recently. She was seen wearing a baby pink coloured embellished gown with shimmers. It was a voluminous, halter neck gown with a plunging neckline and was add charm to Nargis’ beauty. Nargis had completed her red carpet look with a high bun and had her make up game on point.

Currently, the Rockstar actress is on a break from Bollywood.Talking to ETimes, Nargis revealed that she took the decision as her mental health was not in a good condition. "Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step,” Nargis shared.

