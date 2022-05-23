Cannes 2022: Nargis Fakhri is a sight to behold in an embellished gown as she walks the red carpet; PICS

The prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival is going on in full swing and Bollywood actresses have been slaying on the red carpets. Be it Deepika Padukone making it to the jury, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making heads turn with her gorgeous looks, Aditi Rao Hydari and Helly Shah making their debut and more, India has a lot to be proud of this year. Amid this, Nargis Fakhri is also making the headlines as she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 and was a sight to behold in her embellished gown.